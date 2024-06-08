Nyamache Tea Factory Production Manager, DENNIS MUTABARI, fired over gross misconduct - He was shamelessly preying on women like a hyena.

Saturday, June 8, 2024 - Following the unmasking of the rogue production manager at Nyamache Tea Factory the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) has officially dismissed him from his position.
The disgraced manager Dennis Mutabari is now
relieved of his duties.
This marks a
momentous step towards accountability within the organization.
Detailed investigations exposed his corrupt
dealings which included mismanagement of resources and engagement in
unauthorized activities that compromised the integrity of the tea production
process.
Mutabari was found
to be involved in a series of malpractices, including the theft of 22,453 kgs
of ready-made tea and 3,000 tea seedlings.
He misused the
factory’s double cabin registration KBV 057H to transport the stolen seedlings
from Kisii to Meru.
Mutabari's actions extended beyond financial
misconduct.
He was also accused of preying on women at the
factory with several victims coming forward with medical reports, screenshots
and voice clips as evidence.
Despite these reports, the factory board initially remained silent and failing to address the serious allegations.
Mutabari also physically assaulted an employee at the factory.
