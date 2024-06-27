Acheni upuzi sasa! Foreign Affairs PS SING’OEI KORIR now tells Gen Zs over their push to overthrow RUTO despite withdrawing the Finance Bill 2024.





Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei has told off the Gen Zs who are yearning to oust President William Ruto from power over what they termed as a failure by the president to listen to them in due time, leading to loss of lives.

In a statement, Sing’oei asserted that any attempt to shift the objectives of the anti-finance bill protests to force the ouster of President William Ruto is unconstitutional.

He noted that the protests were successful after the Head of State bowed to pressure and withdrew the contentious bill.

The PS added that it was a great opportunity for the young people to work together with the state after President Ruto called for dialogue.

"The high objectives of the protest, despite the regrettable loss of lives and destruction of property, has been a spectacular success.

"The Finance Bill 2024 is dead and the President now seeks an honest conversation with Kenyans, particularly her young people, on the way forward.”

"This is a huge opportunity to work together to reform the state in a manner that best aligns with the people's aspirations.

"To shift the legitimate objectives of this protest to force the ouster of the president is unconstitutional," Korir remarked.

His remarks came even as protests were witnessed in some major cities, including Mombasa and Kisumu on Thursday.

In Nairobi, where protestors had planned to march to State House, security was heightened as KDF officers were deployed to assist the anti-riot police officers in case of any ensuing protests.

The Kenyan DAILY POST