NFL star ISAIAH BUGGS accused of dragging mother of his child down the stairs before arrest







Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Isaiah Buggs has been accused of dragging the mother of his child down a set of stairs and injuring her before getting arrested on Sunday, June 16.

The lady reportedly told the police that the NFL star broke into her Tuscaloosa, Alabama residence with a tyre iron at around 5:28 a.m. and then went upstairs to confront her.

She claimed Buggs dragged her down the stairs, causing her to break off several "clip-on toenails." She also had "scratch marks" on her wrist from the altercation.

Buggs then allegedly left the scene in a white Cadillac after she told him she was calling the police. Buggs and his Caddy were located in a parking lot at a nearby Little Caesars. A short time later, he was placed under arrest. Court records show he's since been charged with domestic violence and burglary.

This is the second time in the last month that the 27-year-old football player has been placed in police custody. In late May, he was arrested after authorities accused him of animal cruelty.