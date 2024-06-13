NBA icon and Hall of Famer, JERRY WEST, passes away at 86







Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Legendary NBA player and inspiration for the league’s current logo, Jerry West has died. He was 86.

The Los Angeles Clippers announced that West passed away on Wednesday morning, June 12, with his wife Karen by his side.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement on Wednesday: “Jerry West was a basketball genius and a defining figure in our league for more than 60 years. He distinguished himself not only as an NBA champion and an All-Star in all 14 of his playing seasons, but also as a consummate competitor who embraced the biggest moments.

“He helped build eight championship teams during his tenure in the NBA – a legacy of achievement that mirrors his on-court excellence. And he will be enshrined this October into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame as a contributor, becoming the first person ever inducted as both a player and a contributor,” Silver continued.

“On behalf of the NBA, we send our deepest condolences to Jerry’s wife, Karen, his family, and his many friends in the NBA community.”

West known on the court as “Mr. Clutch” was drafted by the then-named Minneapolis Lakers in 1960, shortly before the franchise relocated to Los Angeles. He played for the team as a point guard and shooting guard until 1974, and during this time he became a 14-time NBA All-Star and helped lead his team to the NBA Finals nine times.

West was also a co-captain of the US Olympic basketball team that went on to win the gold in 1960.

After his playing career, he coached the Lakers for three seasons beginning in 1976 before becoming a scout and then joining the front office of the franchise.

During his time in leadership for the Lakers, West helped rebuild the team, first during the “Showtime” Lakers era of the 1980s with Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, and James Worthy among others, before rebuilding the team in the mid-1990s with Shaquille O’Neal, and Kobe Bryant.

He later took on leadership roles with the Memphis Grizzlies, Golden State Warriors, and the Clippers.

He was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2019 by then-President Donald Trump.