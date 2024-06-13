I will support the punitive FINANCE BILL 2024 because I must obey RUTO not voters – Kiambaa MP JOHN KAWANJIKU says





Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Kiambaa Member of Parliament John Kawanjiku has said he will support the Finance Bill 2024, despite thousands of his constituents begging him to reject the punitive bill.

The bill, supported by the Treasury and state house mandarins, proposes a range of new taxes, including those on bread, powdered milk, Mpesa and bank transactions, and farm produce, among other items.

On Thursday, Kenyans pleaded with their MPs not to support the bill, arguing it was retrogressive and would overburden them.

However, Kawanjiku, a close ally of National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, stated that he would not listen to voters but would instead heed President William Ruto and support the bill.

“Yes, the people of Kiambaa elected me in parliament to serve the will of President William Ruto and his government.

"I cannot go against my master. I will vote yes,” Kawanjiku stated.

