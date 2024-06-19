Nairobi Police Boss ADAMSON BUNGEI may regret being used by RUTO to manhandle and teargas protesters as LSK vows to make an example out of him









Wednesday, June 19, 2024 - Nairobi Region Police Commander Adamson Bungei is in deep trouble for manhandling and teargassing protesters.

This is after the Law Society of Kenya threatened to sue him over interference with protests within the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD).

In a notice directed to the Nairobi police boss, LSK President Faith Odhiambo accused Bungei of unlawfully deploying his officers to interfere with the peaceful protests.

The lawmakers called on the police commander to immediately withdraw the police officers and accord the demonstrators the leeway to carry on with their democratic rights.

According to LSK, failure by the police boss to withdraw the officers from the city centre would prompt it to file a petition in court against him.

“We demand that Bungei calls off his directive immediately and instructs his officers to stand down from making any arbitrary arrest or meting violence against the protestors,” read part of a statement by LSK.

The lawyers further argued that the officers were mandated with the role of providing security to the protestors and not interfering with their activities.

"We wish to sound our unequivocal warning to Bungei and all officers acting under his command from taking any act of aggression against the protestors in the name of giving effect to the irrational directive," the LSK boss noted.

LSK's demand comes hours after Adamson Bungei warned against planned protests against the punitive Finance Bill 2024 within the Nairobi CBD.

