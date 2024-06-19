Nairobi Police Boss ADAMSON BUNGEI may regret being used by RUTO to manhandle and teargas protesters as LSK vows to make an example out of him

This is after the Law Society of
Kenya threatened to sue him over interference with protests within the Nairobi
Central Business District (CBD).
In a notice directed to the
Nairobi police boss, LSK President Faith Odhiambo accused Bungei of unlawfully
deploying his officers to interfere with the peaceful protests.
The lawmakers called on the police
commander to immediately withdraw the police officers and accord the
demonstrators the leeway to carry on with their democratic rights.
According to LSK, failure by the
police boss to withdraw the officers from the city centre would prompt it to
file a petition in court against him.
“We demand that Bungei calls off
his directive immediately and instructs his officers to stand down from making
any arbitrary arrest or meting violence against the protestors,” read part of a
statement by LSK.
The lawyers further argued that
the officers were mandated with the role of providing security to the
protestors and not interfering with their activities.
"We wish to sound our
unequivocal warning to Bungei and all officers acting under his command from
taking any act of aggression against the protestors in the name of giving
effect to the irrational directive," the LSK boss noted.
LSK's demand comes hours after
Adamson Bungei warned against planned protests against the punitive
Finance Bill 2024 within the Nairobi CBD.
