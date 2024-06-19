MIGUNA MIGUNA lauds GEN Z and MILLENIALS for making RUTO and his goons panic over Finance Bill 2024





Wednesday, June 19, 2024 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has lauded Gen-Z and Millenials for leading demonstrations in Nairobi against the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

Both generations stormed Nairobi’s Central Business District (CBD) on Tuesday, bravely protesting against the Finance Bill 2024.

Their actions forced the government to drop contentious clauses such as VAT on bread and the Motor Vehicle Tax.

Unlike past demonstrations marked by looting, Gen-Z and Millennials maintained peace, waving placards to criticize the government over the Finance Bill 2024.

In reaction to the demos, Miguna, who is also a lawyer and a barrister, congratulated Kenyan youths for reclaiming the country from looters and scoundrels.

“Congratulations and Bravo to the Kenyan Gen-Z and Millennials for RECLAIMING our country and showing the looting, cruel and reckless power barons that REAL POWER BELONGS TO THE PEOPLE.

Keep using Social Media robustly. Do not retreat.

Keep pushing and resisting until the FINAL VICTORY. #REJECTFINANCEBILL2024,” Miguna stated on X (formerly Twitter).

The Kenyan DAILY POST