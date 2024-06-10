All is not well between RUTO and GACHAGUA as Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA incites Kikuyus to defend one of their own – Look!

Speaking during a
church service at AIPCA Ngangarithi Church in Nyeri on Sunday, Kahiga claimed
that Gachagua had been denied a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) chopper during his
recent trip to Bomet.
In a fiery speech,
Kahiga revealed that Gachagua was being treated unfairly in government.
Kahiga took on Defence
Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale for allegedly denying Gachagua the plane.
“When Rigathi was going to Bomet, they told him that his plane was not available.
"Does that plane
belong to anyone, doesn’t it belong to the Government?" questioned Kahiga.
Kahiga also went ahead
to demand that all parties respect the Deputy President, stating that any
elected leader deserves respect which the DP was not getting.
In the church service
which was also attended by Ruto’s allies such as Kipchumba
Murkomen, Kahiga further warned that all elected leaders are not
immune to criticism.
“Anybody who was
elected whether an MCA, MP or governor must face opposition, even President
Ruto at some point will face opposition, that is the law of democracy,” stated
Kahiga.
Kahiga
further dismissed claims of Gachagua’s exit from the United Democratic
Alliance (UDA) party, following speculation that the second in command was looking to
acquire a new party.
Governor Kahiga’s
remarks came amid reports of a cold war between the two most powerful men in
the land.
Ruto and Gachagua
apparently are not seeing eye to eye leading to reports of the latter's alleged
isolation in government.
