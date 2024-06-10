All is not well between RUTO and GACHAGUA as Governor MUTAHI KAHIGA incites Kikuyus to defend one of their own – Look!









Monday, June 10, 2024 - Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga has confirmed the rift between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking during a church service at AIPCA Ngangarithi Church in Nyeri on Sunday, Kahiga claimed that Gachagua had been denied a Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) chopper during his recent trip to Bomet.

In a fiery speech, Kahiga revealed that Gachagua was being treated unfairly in government.

Kahiga took on Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale for allegedly denying Gachagua the plane.

“When Rigathi was going to Bomet, they told him that his plane was not available.

"Does that plane belong to anyone, doesn’t it belong to the Government?" questioned Kahiga.

Kahiga also went ahead to demand that all parties respect the Deputy President, stating that any elected leader deserves respect which the DP was not getting.

In the church service which was also attended by Ruto’s allies such as Kipchumba Murkomen, Kahiga further warned that all elected leaders are not immune to criticism.

“Anybody who was elected whether an MCA, MP or governor must face opposition, even President Ruto at some point will face opposition, that is the law of democracy,” stated Kahiga.

Kahiga further dismissed claims of Gachagua’s exit from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party, following speculation that the second in command was looking to acquire a new party.

Governor Kahiga’s remarks came amid reports of a cold war between the two most powerful men in the land.

Ruto and Gachagua apparently are not seeing eye to eye leading to reports of the latter's alleged isolation in government.

