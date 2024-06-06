MUDAVADI terms GACHAGUA as a tribalist for uniting Mt Kenya yet he has been preaching LUHYA unity for decades

Thursday, June 6, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has surprised Kenyans after he termed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as a tribalist for telling the Mt Kenya region to unite and stop engaging in divisive politics.
Recently, Gachagua has been touring Mt Kenya region calling for
forgiveness, reconciliation, and unity which he claims are ingredients of
development.
The DP’s move to solidify Mt Kenya region has sent panic to those in power
with those close to the presidency branding him a tribalist and an ethnic
bigot.
Speaking on Wednesday, Mudavadi, who has been preaching for Luhya
community unity since the 1990s, termed Gachagua a tribalist for uniting the Mt
Kenya region.
"As national leaders, let’s join
the president in saying tuwe huru, tuwe watu wa kutembea na kushikana
tujue wenzetu, jirani zetu, ndugu zetu kutoka Lunga Lunga, Turkana na sehemeu
mbalimbali…Tusiwe watu wa kufikiria kila mara mambo ya kikabila,” he said.
“The president and his cabinet are the first point of call in understanding the challenges that Kenya is facing.
"As Cabinet, we should be the last ones to contradict the direction the
president is giving because we are privy to the challenges the country is are
facing.”
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments