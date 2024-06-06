MUDAVADI terms GACHAGUA as a tribalist for uniting Mt Kenya yet he has been preaching LUHYA unity for decades





Thursday, June 6, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has surprised Kenyans after he termed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua as a tribalist for telling the Mt Kenya region to unite and stop engaging in divisive politics.

Recently, Gachagua has been touring Mt Kenya region calling for forgiveness, reconciliation, and unity which he claims are ingredients of development.

The DP’s move to solidify Mt Kenya region has sent panic to those in power with those close to the presidency branding him a tribalist and an ethnic bigot.

Speaking on Wednesday, Mudavadi, who has been preaching for Luhya community unity since the 1990s, termed Gachagua a tribalist for uniting the Mt Kenya region.

"As national leaders, let’s join the president in saying tuwe huru, tuwe watu wa kutembea na kushikana tujue wenzetu, jirani zetu, ndugu zetu kutoka Lunga Lunga, Turkana na sehemeu mbalimbali…Tusiwe watu wa kufikiria kila mara mambo ya kikabila,” he said.

“The president and his cabinet are the first point of call in understanding the challenges that Kenya is facing.

"As Cabinet, we should be the last ones to contradict the direction the president is giving because we are privy to the challenges the country is are facing.”

The Kenyan DAILY POST