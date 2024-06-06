Why Kenyans are advising DP GACHAGUA to avoid military or government choppers like a plague – LOOK!









Thursday, June 6, 2024 - Kenyans across social media have continued to urge Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to avoid using military and other government choppers/planes because he might be assassinated by the current regime.

Assassinations in Kenya are not something new especially to individuals who are thought to be a threat to national security and the status quo.

In the last three months, Gachagua has gone head to head with his boss, President William Ruto, whom he accused of trying to undermine him.

Gachagua has been accusing Ruto of using his aide Farouk Kibet and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi to frustrate him.

The second in command has also castigated his boss for branding him a tribalist for telling Mt Kenya residents to unite.

Following this war of words with his boss, Kenyans have advised Gachagua to avoid using military choppers or any government chopper since he may be assassinated.

“Rigathi should avoid those government helicopters like a plague,” Anwar Saddat who is an opposition blogger wrote on X.

