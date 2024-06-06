Why Kenyans are advising DP GACHAGUA to avoid military or government choppers like a plague – LOOK!

Assassinations in Kenya are not something new especially to individuals
who are thought to be a threat to national security and the status quo.
In the last three months, Gachagua has gone head to head with his boss, President William Ruto, whom he accused of trying to undermine him.
Gachagua has been accusing Ruto of using his aide Farouk Kibet and
Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi to frustrate him.
The second in command has also castigated his boss for branding him a
tribalist for telling Mt Kenya residents to unite.
Following this war of words with his boss, Kenyans have advised Gachagua
to avoid using military choppers or any government chopper since he may be
assassinated.
“Rigathi should avoid those
government helicopters like a plague,” Anwar Saddat who is an opposition
blogger wrote on X.
