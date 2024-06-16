MOSES KURIA spills beans on plans to impeach DP GACHAGUA over his fallout with President RUTO.





Sunday, June 16, 2024 - Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has hinted at a plan to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua for attacking President William Ruto and his close confidantes.

On Saturday, Gachagua went berserk and accused men close to President William Ruto of undermining him and telling him what to do.

Gachagua stated that some of Ruto’s assistants and bloggers have been trying to order him around, but emphasized that his only bosses are the President and the people of Kenya.

"There are some people who are friends with the president who want to be my boss.

"Ati wewe kwa sababu ni rafiki ya Rais ukue boss wangu (Just because you are the President's friend you want to become my boss)? , "Gachagua posed

“Even some of the people wanamsaidia kazi, PAs wake, wanataka kuniamrisha vile nitafanya kazi.

"Inawezekana? (His (Ruto) PAs want to order me on how to work. Is that Possible?) Even his bloggers want to tell me what to do,” he stated.

Following Gachagua's remarks, Kuria in a cryptic message on social media stated “impeachment loading”

The Kenyan DAILY POST