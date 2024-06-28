Ex-West Brom striker, OSAZE ODEMWINGIE, becomes a professional golfer (VIDEO)

Friday, June 28, 2024 - Retired professional footballer, Osaze Odemwingie, is now a professional golfer following his graduation from the Professional Golfers Association school.
The PGA disclosed this in a post alongside a video from
his graduation on X.
The caption read, “Peter Odemwingie is best known for
playing top-level football, scoring over 30 Premier League goals for West
Bromwich Albion and representing Cardiff City and Stoke City.
“He has played in two World Cups and even won an Olympic
medal in 2008. In his post-football career, he turned to golf and is now a
fully-fledged PGA professional.”
In a statement on the PGA website, Odemwingie was quoted as
saying, “I’m proud because I challenged myself not only to apply effort in a
sport but also academically.
“It’s motivating being around people who have the drive to
achieve and get this PGA Member badge on your chest! I hope my story motivates
people to follow suit, whether that’s through the PGA or any other form of
study.”
The statement further read that Odemwingie now hopes to use
his status to grow the sport, particularly in Nigeria and Russia, which have
produced many well-known footballers but where golf still has huge growth
potential.
Odemwingie was quoted as saying, “These are very sporting
nations, but they don’t have golfers representing them on the world stage,
which is a shame.
“I’ve had to put my studies first these past few years, but
now that I have graduated, I am in a position to do something, and I hope to
get backing to organise some tournaments in Nigeria for decent prize money.
“Hopefully, now with my status as a PGA Professional, it
will open doors and people will take it seriously, and from there, you go step
by step towards your goals.”
Odemwingie announced his retirement from football at
the age of 37.
Ex-West Brom striker, OSAZE ODEMWINGIE, becomes a professional golfer pic.twitter.com/QRouMINOrt— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 28, 2024
