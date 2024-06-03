MEGHAN MARKLE will be called Princess HENRY if she loses duchess title - Royal expert claims

Monday, June 3, 2024 - Meghan Markle would be known as Princess Henry if she loses her title as the Duchess of Sussex, a royal expert has revealed.
Prince Harry was born Prince Henry Charles Albert David, but
he obviously goes by Harry. So, if Meghan lost her title as Duchess of Sussex,
she would technically be called Princess Henry, since it’s royal tradition that
a princess takes an official title with her husband’s name.
The same rule applies for Kate Middleton, who was
technically known as Princess William — but is referred to as the Princess of
Wales or the Duchess of Cambridge, when she married Prince William in 2011.
Ingrid Seward, editor in chief of Majesty Magazine, says
that it’s unlikely Meghan, 42, and Prince Harry, 39, will be stripped of their
royal titles by King Charles III, even though they quit their royal duties in
2020.
“I don’t think anything will
happen to the titles because, if they lose their titles, Harry is still a
prince of the blood and Meghan instead of being the Duchess of Sussex, [would]
be Princess Henry,” Seward said, according to The Mirror.
“That really would [confuse
the Americans],” she added. “I think [it’s] probably best just to leave it
because it looks unkind, it looks unnecessary.”
Seward pointed out that Harry and Meghan will likely be
known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex forever.
“The Queen gave them the
titles, let them keep them – they’re going to be ‘H and M’ anyway,” she said.
“I think the best thing is to
leave them, ignore them, and let them get on with it – which is really what the
Palace and the Royal Family are doing.”
Meghan and Harry stepped down as senior working members of
the Royal Palace in 2020, and they now live in California with their two
children.
0 Comments