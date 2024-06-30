MEGAN THEE STALLION slams NICKI MINAJ on 'Rattle' diss track







Sunday, June 30, 2024 - Megan Thee Stallion took shots at Nicki Minaj in her newly released diss track from her self-titled album.

On Friday, Megan dropped the album, which includes the previously released No. 1 track "Hiss" and introduces a new diss track called "Rattle."

In "Rattle," Megan used the chorus to mock Nicki, "Ain't got no tea on me, this ho think she TMZ," and later criticizes Nicki's focus on her personal life with her husband Kenneth Petty and their 3-year-old son. Megan retorts, “Damn, bitch, it's been four years/ Worry 'bout your man and your kid/ Your life must be borin' as f**k if you still reminiscing 'bout s**t that we did!!!”

These lyrics are a direct response to Nicki's threats from her earlier track "Big Foot," where she claimed to have a lot of "tea" on Megan.

Once on good terms, Megan and Nicki coined the phrase "Hot Girl Summer" together in their 2019 hit with Ty Dolla $ign, but their relationship has soured. Megan's "Hot Girl Summer" tour with GloRilla recently extended dates, keeping the rivalry alive. Meanwhile, Nicki Minaj completed her "Pink Friday 2" tour, which became the highest-grossing tour by a female rapper ever.