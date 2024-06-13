Megachurch pastor TONY EVANS resigns after nearly 50 years as he confesses to mysterious ‘sin’

Thursday, June 13, 2024 - A megachurch pastor in Texas has stepped down from his congregation after nearly 50 years while confessing to committing a mystery “sin.”
Dr. Tony Evans, 74, resigned as the lead pastor of Oak Cliff
Bible Fellowship Church in Dallas on Sunday, June 9.
He broke the news to his followers in a statement on the
church’s website.
“The foundation of our ministry has always been our
commitment to the Word of God as the absolute supreme standard of truth to
which we are to conform our lives. When we fall short of that standard due to
sin, we are required to repent and restore our relationship with God,” Evans
wrote in his statement.
“A number of years ago, I fell short of that standard,”
Evans said.
“I am, therefore, required to apply the same biblical
standard of repentance and restoration to myself that I have applied to
others.”
Evans, the former chaplain for both the Dallas Cowboys and
the Mavericks, stated he “committed no crime” but “did not use righteous
judgment in my actions.”
“In light of this, I am stepping away from my pastoral
duties and am submitting to a healing and restoration process established by
the elders,” Evans wrote.
“This will afford me a needed time of spiritual recovery and
healing.”
The “elder board” of his ministry said they are “obligated
to govern the church in accordance with the scriptures.”
“Dr. Evans and the elders agree that when any elder or
pastor falls short of the high standards of scripture, the elders are
responsible for providing accountability and maintaining integrity in the
church,” the church’s statement read.
Evans urged his congregation members to continue without him
as he said Associate Pastor Bobby Gibson would guide the church forward.
“During this time, it is critical that the ministry of OCBF
continue as vibrantly as ever. Remember, you serve the Lord Jesus Christ, not a
man,” he wrote.
Further details on what “sin” Evans committed in his past
that prompted him to step down from his tenured position were not shared. Evans
says he intends to continue to worship at Oak Cliff during the process.
Longtime church member James Harris Jr. was in “shock” over
the popular pastor’s abrupt resignation.
“He’s a staple in the community,” Harris Jr. told CBS News.
“I think he is one of the most known pastors in the nation.”
The Oak Cliff Bible Fellowship was started by Evans in 1976
as a Bible study group, according to the church’s website. It has grown to over
10,000 members and 100 different ministries reaching people “locally and
abroad.”
Evans, who is also the author of several bestselling worship
books, hosts the daily, worldwide radio show “The Alternative,” which airs in
over 130 countries.
His statement did not clarify if he would be stepping away
from those duties.
