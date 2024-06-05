Mass defection looms as GACHAGUA’s ally JAMES GAKUYA now threatens to lead his followers out of RUTO’s UDA permanently this week – Look!









Wednesday, June 5, 2024 – Mass defection is looming after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua's ally threatened to lead a mass walkout from President William Ruto’s troubled UDA Party.

This comes amid the fallout between Ruto and Gachagua; something that has threatened the very existence of the UDA Party.

Speaking during an interview, Embakasi North MP James Gakuya threatened to quit UDA permanently ahead of the party elections on Friday, June 7.

Gakuya vowed to lead the mass defection from UDA if he loses the Nairobi chairmanship.

According to Gakuya, his camp would form a new political formation and chart a path away from Ruto’s UDA.

He claimed UDA was increasingly becoming hostile following the emergence of a camp opposed to Gachagua's push to unite the Mt. Kenya region.

“If I lose this seat, it will be obvious that we have no place in this party as a community. We shall go ahead and join a new party,” Gakuya said.

The Embakasi North lawmaker called on Mt. Kenya residents residing in Nairobi County to support his bid, arguing that it was the only way to safeguard their interests.

While criticizing the recent demolitions in the city, Gakuya alleged that there was a plot to cripple the community.

“We have been sidelined for long. Our people’s houses are being demolished every day,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST