Mass defection looms as GACHAGUA’s ally JAMES GAKUYA now threatens to lead his followers out of RUTO’s UDA permanently this week – Look!

This comes amid the fallout between
Ruto and Gachagua; something that has threatened the very existence of the UDA
Party.
Speaking during an interview,
Embakasi North MP James Gakuya threatened to quit UDA permanently ahead of the
party elections on Friday, June 7.
Gakuya vowed to lead the mass
defection from UDA if he loses the Nairobi chairmanship.
According to Gakuya, his camp
would form a new political formation and chart a path away from Ruto’s UDA.
He claimed UDA was increasingly
becoming hostile following the emergence of a camp opposed to Gachagua's push
to unite the Mt. Kenya region.
“If I lose this seat, it will be
obvious that we have no place in this party as a community. We shall go ahead
and join a new party,” Gakuya said.
The Embakasi North lawmaker
called on Mt. Kenya residents residing in Nairobi County to support his bid,
arguing that it was the only way to safeguard their interests.
While criticizing the recent
demolitions in the city, Gakuya alleged that there was a plot to cripple the
community.
“We have been sidelined for
long. Our people’s houses are being demolished every day,” he said.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments