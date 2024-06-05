GACHAGUA in panic as Mt. Kenya leaders file petition to bar him from vying for presidency – Look! Is RUTO behind this?









Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s troubles are about to become even worse.

This is after Mt. Kenya leaders filed a petition seeking to bar him from vying for the presidency in 2032.

A petition, which has been sent to Parliament, recommended that deputy presidents be barred from vying for the presidency immediately after their term ends, removing the mat under the feet of Gachagua.

The petition has since sparked widespread debate and could lead to significant constitutional changes.

The petition, spearheaded by John Mweha Kariuki, a prominent community leader from Ndenderu, calls for an amendment to Article 148 of the Constitution to include a new clause.

The proposed amendment seeks to add a clause stating, “The deputy president shall be ineligible to vie for the presidency immediately after his or her term is over.”

Mweha expressed his frustration over the recurrent conflicts between presidents and their deputies, which he believes undermine the country's governance and service delivery.

“It hurts me and every Kenyan to see the President and his deputy fighting all the time.

"This has often led to many Kenyans not receiving services like they should,” Mweha lamented.

If adopted by the National Assembly, Gachagua could be prevented from running for president once his term with President William Ruto concludes.

This move comes amidst growing tensions between Ruto and Gachagua, echoing the discord that previously plagued the Jubilee Party.

The petition now awaits a response from Parliament, setting the stage for what could be a historic constitutional amendment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST