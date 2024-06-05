GACHAGUA in panic as Mt. Kenya leaders file petition to bar him from vying for presidency – Look! Is RUTO behind this?

This is after Mt. Kenya leaders
filed a petition seeking to bar him from vying for the presidency in 2032.
A petition, which has been sent
to Parliament, recommended that deputy presidents be barred from vying for the
presidency immediately after their term ends, removing the mat under the feet
of Gachagua.
The petition has since sparked
widespread debate and could lead to significant constitutional changes.
The petition, spearheaded by
John Mweha Kariuki, a prominent community leader from Ndenderu, calls for an
amendment to Article 148 of the Constitution to include a new clause.
The proposed amendment seeks to
add a clause stating, “The deputy president shall be ineligible to vie for the
presidency immediately after his or her term is over.”
Mweha expressed his frustration
over the recurrent conflicts between presidents and their deputies, which he
believes undermine the country's governance and service delivery.
“It hurts me and every Kenyan to see the President and his deputy fighting all the time.
"This has often led to
many Kenyans not receiving services like they should,” Mweha lamented.
If adopted by the National
Assembly, Gachagua could be prevented from running for president once his term
with President William Ruto concludes.
This move comes amidst growing
tensions between Ruto and Gachagua, echoing the discord that previously plagued
the Jubilee Party.
The petition now awaits a
response from Parliament, setting the stage for what could be a historic
constitutional amendment.
