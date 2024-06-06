Manchester United make late hijack attempt for Chelsea-bound TOSIN ADARABIOYO







Thursday, June 6, 2024 - Manchester United made a late attempt to sign defender Tosin Adarabioyo but talks over a move to Chelsea were already too far advanced for him to change his mind.

The 26-year-old defender is expected to be confirmed as the first signing of Enzo Maresca's era over the next 48 hours.

He underwent medicals on Tuesday and agreed his deal with Chelsea pending the official expiry of his contract with Fulham.

United had expressed their interest in the free agent centre back months ago but it was Newcastle United who made the early running for his signature and came close to agreement.

Chelsea then made an offer last month before returning with an improved contract last weekend after Maresca became their new manager.