Man bags 20-year jail sentence for killing wife and letting their little kids sleep next to her corpse

Friday, June 28, 2024 - A Zimbabwean man, Bambanani Ndlovu, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the murder of his wife, Happiness Ngwenya, and forcing their young children to sleep beside her dead body.
Bulawayo High Court Judge Evangelista Kabasa convicted
Ndlovu, condemning his actions as a horrific instance of gender-based violence.
Ndlovu claimed he acted in self-defense, alleging that
Ngwenya grabbed his testicles during an argument, but the court rejected this
defence. The incident occurred after Ndlovu returned home late, leading to a
dispute during which he strangled Ngwenya in front of their children. He then
forced the children to sleep beside their mother's corpse, further traumatizing
them.
Judge Kabasa highlighted the brutality of the crime, stating
that a home should be a sanctuary of peace and love. She noted the severe
psychological impact on the children, especially given Ndlovu's threat to harm
his daughter if she reported the incident. The court also heard testimony from
the couple’s five-year-old daughter, who described the violent attack.
Emphasizing the lack of mitigating factors and the
aggravating circumstances, Judge Kabasa ruled that the standard 15-year
sentence for such offences was insufficient. Instead, she imposed a 20-year
sentence, considering the presence of the children, the retention of the body
in the house, and Ndlovu's attempts to mislead about the cause of death.
