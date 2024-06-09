Haiti gangs on the run as RUTO finally announces the exact date for the deployment of Kenyan police officers – Look!









Monday, June 10, 2024 – Haiti gangs are reportedly running helter-skelter for fear of being decimated by the Kenyan police force.

This is after President William Ruto announced that the deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti will take place in the next two weeks.

Speaking in a church service in Nakuru, Ruto reiterated the stance that Kenya will honour its commitments to restore peace in the Caribbean nation.

“We have a very blessed nation that is being depended on by foreign nations as well, People from Sudan, and DRC are waiting on Kenya to assist them.

"For those in Haiti maybe this coming week or next week we will deploy our Police to maintain peace,” Ruto stated.

The president hinted that the arrangements that had been taking place in the country would be finalized in the coming weeks.

Earlier on the deployment, which is supposed to have 1000 members of Kenya’s police force deployed and 2500 from other nations had been halted to allow pre-deployment arrangements to be finalized.

Further earlier media reports indicated that the initial batch of deployment was planned to include 500 police officers, 400 security professionals, and 100 members of staff such as medics, with the next group following at a later date.

According to sources, the dreaded Haiti gangs have started fleeing the capital and retreating to the provincial towns out of fear ahead of the deployment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST