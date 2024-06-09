Haiti gangs on the run as RUTO finally announces the exact date for the deployment of Kenyan police officers – Look!

This is after President William
Ruto announced that the deployment of Kenyan police officers to Haiti will take place in
the next two weeks.
Speaking in a church service in
Nakuru, Ruto reiterated the stance that Kenya will honour its commitments to
restore peace in the Caribbean nation.
“We have a very blessed nation
that is being depended on by foreign nations as well, People from Sudan, and
DRC are waiting on Kenya to assist them.
"For those in Haiti maybe
this coming week or next week we will deploy our Police to maintain peace,”
Ruto stated.
The president hinted that the
arrangements that had been taking place in the country would be finalized in
the coming weeks.
Earlier on the deployment, which
is supposed to have 1000 members of Kenya’s police force deployed and 2500 from
other nations had been halted to allow pre-deployment arrangements to be
finalized.
Further earlier media reports
indicated that the initial batch of deployment was planned to include 500
police officers, 400 security professionals, and 100 members of staff such as
medics, with the next group following at a later date.
According to sources, the
dreaded Haiti gangs have started fleeing the capital and retreating to the
provincial towns out of fear ahead of the deployment.
