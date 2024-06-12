Locals caught on camera stealing sugar from a lorry that overturned in Kiambu after an accident instead of rescuing the occupants (VIDEO).









Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - A video of locals looting after a lorry transporting sugar overturned in Kiambu has caused an uproar on social media.

Instead of rescuing the passengers who were trapped inside, they shamelessly stole bags of sugar and fled from the accident scene before police arrived.

Some of the locals were seen loading the stolen bags of sugar in vehicles.

The video has caused an uproar on social media, with most people condemning the locals for showing no sympathy to the accident victims.

Others blamed the high cost of living for the shameless behaviours displayed by the locals.

Watch the video.

Aren't these guys supposed to be calling an ambulance instead of stealing sugar / fertilizer for a trailer that has just go an accident in Kiambu ?🚨 Yvonne okwara pic.twitter.com/qEzPye54NJ — Sholla Ard 🇰🇪 (@sholard_mancity) June 12, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.