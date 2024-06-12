Hostile takeover: A staff from MUSALIA MUDAVADI’s office on the spot for hiring goons to invade his mother-in-law’s multi-million property (VIDEOs).





Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - Joe Karago, a staff member in the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, has been accused of hiring goons and using his government connections to intimidate his elderly mother-in-law.

Joe and his wife Sally Karago are trying to grab a multi-million property belonging to Sally’s mother.

Sally rented the prime property from her mother to set up a business.

However, she has not been paying for the past 4 years.

Whenever her mother asks for rent, she takes her to court claiming that she is entitled to inheritance.

On Wednesday morning, Joe and his wife Sally invaded the property in the company of goons dressed in black suits.

They locked Sally’s mother outside in what can be described as a hostile takeover.





Hi Nyakundi,



Joe Karago, who works in the Office of Musalia Mudavadi and Sally Karago of Mcensal School of Fashion and Design, brought goons into my mum's property who forcefully gained access into the property and denied her mother entry to her own property.



Sally Karago… pic.twitter.com/yyGmFaH98U — Cyprian, Is Nyakundi (@C_NyaKundiH) June 12, 2024

