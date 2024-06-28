Car dealer KHALIF KAIRO warned for purporting to be GEN Z leader and Spokesman – We have no leader!!

Friday, June 28, 2024 - Prominent Nairobi-based car dealer Khalif Kairo has been warned by Gen Z against pretending to be their leader and spokesman
In recent days, Kairo, an exotic car dealer, has been
pretending to be the leader of the young protesters, even appearing on TV
stations to speak on behalf of Generation Z.
However, on Friday, Genz took to
social media and warned Kairo against pretending to be their leader, warning
him of dire consequences.
Here are some comments from Gen
Z on the X platform
“We got no leader, Kairo na
hawa mafala wafanye che wamelipwa kufanya... we don't care or give a fuck,
“ Peter Budi wrote
“Kairo akona kameme mingi
sana. Akae atulie he thinks he's the spokesperson,” Sammy Kama wrote.
“Clout imepunguka, where there's
clout there is Kairo. It's how he makes a living,” Wangeci wrote.
“If you're KAIRO'S friend
mkalishe chini mwambie aketi kwake angoje tumalize kupigania nchi and he can go
back to clout chasing. I'm very mad,” Sussy wrote
