Lamu East MP, OBO RUWEIDA, chased out of Jumuiya ya Pwani meeting after she voted Yes to the punitive finance bill (VIDEO).





Saturday, June 22, 2024 - Lamu East Member of Parliament, Obo Ruweida, faced hostility when she attended the Jumuiya ya Pwani meeting after the crowd booed her and chased her out of the meeting for supporting the finance bill.

She is among the MPs who betrayed Kenyans by voting Yes for the punitive finance bill after reportedly receiving a bribe of Ksh 100,000 from the Government.

She attended the meeting, not knowing that her constituents were planning to heckle her for siding with the oppressors.

When she rose to speak, the crowd booed her and chased her out of the meeting.

In the video, the arrogant MP is heard saying she will vote Yes when the bill is brought to the Parliament for second reading next Tuesday as she walks out of the venue.

“Peleka kelele yako huko,” the crowd shouts as the MP walks out.

Watch the video.

Lamu East MPig Obo Ruweida chased out of Jumuiya ya Pwani meeting for voting Yes to Ruto’s Finance Bill.



“anauza waKenya kwa laki moja” …



MPigs being shown things. Mtajua hamjui. pic.twitter.com/uWk7n9ipDH — Francis Gaitho (@FGaitho237) June 21, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.