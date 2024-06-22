There is no excuse for his behavior - LADY says after she saw wedding PHOTOs of a man who has been asking her out







Friday, June 21, 2024 – A lady called Chioma has expressed her displeasure after she saw the wedding pictures of a man who has been asking her out for months.

"A couple months ago, this guy tried to get my number. I said that I wasn’t single and wasn’t interested. Of course he kept going. He told me he was Yoruba and I said ah typical Yoruba demon. He said we Yoruba men get a bad rep. This morning I woke up and his wedding is on my IG,” the engineer wrote on June 19, 2024.

“This is the last thing I’m saying before I mute this tweet. This actually happened in May and he proposed to that girl prior to being in my face. There is no excuse for his behavior. To the men saying there is nothing wrong , I hope your girlfriends are shining their eyes,”