KINDIKI confirms Kenyans’ worst fears as he admits RUTO has done ‘nothing’ in the last 2 years – Look! UHURU in the mix





Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki has admitted that President William Ruto’s government has not been able to do much for the last two years.

Speaking in Tharaka Nithi County during the launch of the Fourth Medium Term Plan (MTP-IV), Kindiki, however, noted that Ruto has been busy stabilizing the economy and settling debts left by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Kindiki noted that going forward, Ruto’s government will start launching and commissioning development projects.

“The first two years we have not been able to do much that is the honest truth.

"The government could not do much because we are paying debts and stabilizing the economy," said Kindiki.

"But now going forward, you are going to see the President, ministers, and PSs here and they will not just be coming to visit, they will launch, commission, and bring various projects that we are now rolling out from this financial year,” he added.

The Interior CS assured Tharaka Nithi locals that the government would revive and complete stalled road projects and build new ones in the county.

Kindiki mentioned that projects will be completed before Ruto completes his first term in office.

“Before President William Ruto comes to ask for a second term we will have addressed these issues because this is not a talking government, it is a government that is purposed to working,” Kindiki added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST