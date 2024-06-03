KIM KARDASHIAN slammed by jailed Tiger King JOE EXOTIC for ignoring his pleas for help in fighting for his release from prison

Monday, June 3, 2024 - Kim Kardashian has been slammed by jailed Tiger King Joe Exotic for ignoring his pleas for help in fighting for his release from prison
The former Netflix star, 61, is serving a 21-year
sentence for conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire - and risks dying behind bars
after being told by doctors that he may have lung cancer.
Speaking to DailyMail from Santa Rosa County jail
in Florida, Exotic slammed Kim, 43, for failing to answer his pleas for
help in securing his freedom, insisting that he does not need the
businesswoman's money, but rather her voice.
At the same time, he heaped praise on Cardi B for
showing her support - while also targeting Kendall Jenner on
Instagram in a bid to contact Kim.
'I've called Kim Kardashian plain out,' he said. 'Am I
too white for her help? Because all I need is her voice. I don't need her
money.
'I don't need her to spend her whole life helping me do
this. All I need is for her to pick up a phone and call the White House and
say, "Look, I'm behind Joe's movement. This is good. The system is messed
up."'
In 2020, Exotic begged Kim 43, to 'call President Donald
Trump to pardon me' in an open letter.
In February he also pleaded with Kourtney Kardashian
to bring his case to Kim's attention.
'Please have your sister help me get out of this hell hole,'
he wrote on Instagram
On Monday, he used the same tactic, this time reaching out
to Kendall Jenner on her Instagram account.
'Have your sister reach out please,' he begged. 'I want to
show her the videos of them all admitting to perjury. She helps those
wrongfully incarcerated right?'
In 2017, she fought for clemency for Alice Johnson and first
reached out to Ivanka Trump about the case before later meeting with former
President Trump to campaign on Johnson's behalf.
This move led to Trump pardoning Johnson for a non-violent
drug trafficking offense, and her release from prison in summer 2018.
Since then, Kim has gone on to fight for others in similar
situations, including Kevin Cooper and Julius Jones.
