SAKAJA is greedy and corrupt - ex-Minister FRED GUMO reveals

Monday, June 3, 2024 - Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has been described as a greedy, corrupt and visionless leader in a shocking revelation by his close ally.
Former Cabinet Minister Fred Gumo has revealed shocking
revelations about Sakaja, describing him as the most corrupt Governor ever in
Nairobi.
Speaking during a YouTube interview on AB TV, Gumo said
Sakaja is plundering City Hall coffers in a bid to enrich himself and outdo his
predecessors.
“Sakaja is more corrupt than his predecessors since he’s
only engaged in a race to amass wealth rather than serve the people of
Nairobi,” stated Gumo.
According to Gumo, Sakaja is now reportedly stashing
millions of shillings in containers and bedrooms across his multiple homes in
the City.
“Nairobi County is in a mess. The problem we have today is selfishness and the leaders we have in Nairobi are competing to enrich themselves,” said Gumo.
Gumo is a close ally of Sakaja and he even influenced the
appointment of his son Mike Gumo to be appointed the CEC of Innovation and
Digital Economy in Sakaja’s Cabinet.
Gumo is well informed on operations at City Hall since he
served as the Chairman of Nairobi City Commission between 1989 and 1992, when
former President Daniel Moi disbanded the City Council of Nairobi over massive
graft.
“I believe it’s the President only who can stop this mess at
City Hall and end the plundering of public coffers,” added Gumo.
Sakaja has also been criticized by UDA MPs from Nairobi over
his poor leadership and management of the City.
The Governor is aiming to be the Chairman of UDA Party in
Nairobi as he plans to retain the seat in 2027 amid his lack of support from
the party’s top leaders led by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.
