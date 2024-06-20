Key signings the EPL’s biggest clubs could make this summer





(Image via https://x.com/now_arsenaI)

The Premier League is a highly competitive competition that football connoisseurs around the world follow religiously. Alongside watching entertainment shows on television and listening to the latest music on YouTube, people everywhere put plans on hold to support their beloved top-flight clubs in England as they do battle on a specific weekend. From Manchester City and Arsenal, to Manchester United and Liverpool, English football’s biggest clubs pull in supporters from all over Africa, Kenya included.

Given the esteemed clubs that take part in the league, Premier League teams are always looking at ways to evolve as the fierce competition they face continues to evolve. Player recruitment is key here, with some of English football’s most famous teams already planning for next season. In fact, the scouting departments and hierarchies at all Premier League clubs would have been putting plans in motion during the season, with a number of exciting names already being linked with a move to English football in the coming weeks.

The summer transfer window is the perfect opportunity for clubs to reshape their squads and build a stronger team for next season, with other sides in England and around the world undoubtedly mulling over some of the unwanted talent at certain clubs given the wave of rebuilds that are typically underway. It’s certainly a period full of twists and turns, particularly given the constant speculation that surrounds some of the biggest clubs in England’s top flight. Already, we’re seeing a number of players being linked with life-changing moves to Premier League giants. Let’s take a look at some of the latest reports below.

Manchester United have a huge summer ahead

While most teams in England have a lot of work to do in the summer, not many will be as busy as Manchester United are expected to be. With the new ownership in place and keen to put their stamp on things, the Red Devils are being linked with a number of names already. Additionally, numerous players are expected to depart the club, with the likes of Raphael Varane, Anthony Martial, Casemiro, Victor Lindelof, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka already being tipped to leave Old Trafford in the near future. Offloading such big earners, plus a number of other familiar faces, could enable Manchester United to invest in some game-changing additions. After all, despite spending huge sums of money in recent years, Erik ten Hag’s (for now) United are still some way behind their rivals. A striker or two is a necessity, while defenders are desperately needed given the exits that appear to be on the cards. Thankfully, for United fans, there are an array of exciting links.

For starters, given the need for defensive reinforcements, reports linking the club with a move for Everton’s bright defender, Jarrad Branthwaite, makes a lot of sense. Likewise, Crystal Palace and England defender Marc Guehi is another potential acquisition. Jean-Clair Todibo, who plays for INEOS-owned Nice, is another exciting centre-back who the club are reportedly chasing. Links to Juventus’ Gleison Bremer and Benfica prospect, Antonio Silva, are also getting some fans excited. In terms of attacking reinforcements, United are reportedly assessing the likes of Sporting Lisbon’s Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Osimhen of Napoli, and Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise.

Arsenal need an additional sprinkling of quality

Despite fans everywhere backing the Gunners for the Premier League title when it came to football betting and selecting a number of Arsenal’s key players in their fantasy football squads, once again, the North London giants fell just short. Despite losing out on the title to Manchester City, Mikel Arteta’s side are making steady progress. There is clearly something brewing at the club, with an additional sprinkling of quality potentially improving their chances of success next season. Arsenal aren’t far away at all and a shrewd summer of recruitment could easily see them lifting multiple trophies next campaign.

Numerous reports are already emerging as the clubs’ hierarchy look to make statement additions similar to what they managed to pull off with the likes of Declan Rice last summer. A striker is potentially Arteta’s top priority, with Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins, Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak, and Ajax’s Brian Brobbey reportedly topping their list.

Manchester City will look to evolve once again





(Image via https://x.com/MCFC_Jacky)

What makes Manchester City such a formidable force is their constant ability to kick on season after season. Pep Guardiola is the master of evolution, snapping up players to keep his team moving in the right direction and challenging for the biggest of trophies. Additionally, given their resources, the Citizens are generally at the front of the queue when it comes to making statement signings. Despite winning the Premier League for the fourth time in a row, City will be looking at a number of quality professionals.

At the time of writing, Guardiola’s side are reportedly considering West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta once again, Leverkusen’s former City youngster Jeremie Frimpong, and Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes.

Arne Slot will undoubtedly have players in mind for Liverpool

With Jurgen Klopp’s departure now a reality, Liverpool are preparing for life under Arne Slot. The former Feyenoord boss will be keen to add some fresh faces to his new side while working alongside the Reds’ recruitment team. Despite Jurgen Klopp’s farewell season not going to plan and the charismatic German exiting Anfield without a trophy this campaign, Liverpool are back challenging at the top end of the Premier League once again and have secured their place in next season’s Champions League. Klopp moves on with the club in a strong position, leaving Arne Slot with plenty to work with.

It’s highly unlikely the Dutchman, who won the Eredivisie and the KNVB Cup with Feyenoord, will be the only new face adapting to life in England next season, though. Reports are gathering pace, with Liverpool being linked with Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey, Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Juventus winger Federico Chiesa, and Lille’s young defender Leny Yoro.