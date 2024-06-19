KESH exposes ITUMBI for sliding into her DM and claims he was writing for her poems at 5AM like a simp - Leaks private messages of him begging her for a date.





Thursday, June 20, 2024 - A lady identified as Kesh on X (formerly Twitter) has exposed UDA propagandist Dennis Itumbi for sliding into her DM and trying to seduce her.

Kesh embarrassed Itumbi after he trashed finance bill demos and claimed that the protesters were being funded by rogue NGOs to destabilize the Government.

She shared a private message of Itumbi sliding into her DM and begging her for a date.

She further claimed that Itumbi, a well-known simp, was writing poems to her at 5am as he desperately tried to win her heart.

“Wait, ni wewe ulikuwa unaamka kuniandikia poems 5 am in the morning? I dodged a bullet,” she tweeted.

However, his efforts did not bear fruit.

Responding to the tweet, Itumbi admitted that he has been sliding into ladies’ DMS as Kesh threatened to leak WhatsApp voice recordings.

Check out her tweets.







