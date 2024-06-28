Kenyans want President RUTO out completely, they want him gone! They want him to resign

Friday, June 28, 2024 - Kenyans are demanding the immediate resignation of President William Ruto, citing numerous issues that have adversely affected the nation.
Despite his recent withdrawal of the Finance Bill that would have raised taxes to address Kenya's debt, public anger remains unabated.
A viral Twitter post, which has garnered thousands of
engagements, states:
"We no longer recognize William Ruto as the President
of Kenya. We recall his presidency and urge him to immediately resign and
surrender his office to the Kenyan people.”
President Ruto's retraction of the controversial Finance
Bill, which was intended to increase taxes, has not quelled the public's
outrage.
Many Kenyans have taken to social media to voice their
dissatisfaction.
In his statement, Ruto highlighted that withdrawing the bill
would create a significant funding gap for development programs aimed at
supporting farmers, teachers, and others.
He argued that the tax increases were necessary to service
Kenya's debt of approximately 10 trillion shillings ($78 billion), which is
about 70 percent of the country's GDP.
