Emotional moment as the body of a 19 year old Kikuyu boy who was shot twice in the neck by rogue cops during anti-finance bill protests in Nairobi leaves mortuary (PHOTOs).









Friday, June 28, 2024 - A 19-year-old boy identified as Ibrahim Kamau Wanjiku is among the victims of brutality that was meted out to protesters by rogue police officers during the Tuesday anti-finance bill protests that turned chaotic.

According to Haki Africa CEO Hussein Khalid, the teenager was shot twice in the neck in quick succession.

He had joined thousands of Gen Zs in the streets to exercise their democratic rights when he was shot dead.

A postmortem conducted on the body of the deceased revealed that the bullets were fired on the right and exited on the left side of the neck.

“Ibrahim Kamau Wanjiku, 19 years old, was shot twice in the neck in quick succession. The bullets were fired on the right and exited on the left side of the neck. We did the postmortem and released the body to the family. They confirmed burial is tomorrow after Friday prayers,” Khalid tweeted.

Several people died in the Tuesday protests that turned chaotic and scored injured.

Protesters overpowered police officers and stormed Parliament, forcing MPs to scamper to safety using the underground tunnel.





















The Kenyan DAILY POST.