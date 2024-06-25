KALENJIN Governor tells RUTO to listen to GEN Z or he will be ousted from power – Ignore them at your own peril!!





Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - One of the Rift Valley governors has urged President William Ruto to listen to the youths who are demonstrating since they have genuine issues they are raising.

Speaking on Monday Uasin Gishu County governor Jonathan Bii stated that the concerns raised by the young Kenyans are valid and need to be addressed urgently.

“We need to listen to these young people because they are our children and are raising very important issues.

"They are saying we have gone to school, we have papers, but where are our jobs?

"We need to have a serious conversation with them to see how we will address their issues," the governor said.

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi joined Governor Bii in advocating for dialogue to resolve the issues raised by the youth.

Bii mentioned that he successfully persuaded the president, who agreed to engage in dialogue with the protesters.

"I have called the president and informed him that these young people should be listened to because they have very good points. Their issues are genuine and valid," Sudi said.

