Shock as Chief Justice MARTHA KOOME remains silent as Police continue to kill and abduct young Kenyans

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - Kenyans on X have questioned the silence of Chief Justice Martha Koome who is supposed to speak when the police and the government ignore the constitution by killing unarmed demonstrators who are protesting against the Finance Bill 2024.
Over the last two weeks, police have killed two Kenyans and
injured hundreds during demonstrations against the Finance Bill 2024.
Koome, who heads a department that guards the constitution, has not spoken about the police breaking the constitution by killing unarmed demonstrators and abducting them.
The Kenyan
constitution allows Kenyans to demonstrate and picket and it is unlawful for
any police officer to kill or abduct them.
Here are comments from
some Kenyans castigating Koome for being silent when the government and police
are killing and abducting innocent Kenyans.
“Martha Koome got into bed with these
people that’s why the former CJ has declared his stance on the abductions
before she has Alafu Justice Mwilu was crying on TV calling us stupid Kenyans
who want to kill judges @CJMarthaKoomeyou have been complicit and silent,” Captain
Cook wrote on Facebook.
“CJ Martha Koome is just quiet. What is
wrong with that woman? Why is she not condemning these abductions and police
brutality against the citizens? #RejectFinanceBill2024,” James Wanjeri
wrote.
“Martha Koome was given an opportunity to
prove the judiciary can deliver under a woman leadership but she will go down
as the worst incompetent chief justice in the history of Kenya,” Mash
Ruene wrote
