IPOA to reveal the identity of the killer cop who murdered Gen Z protester REX MASAI – No one can help him now





Monday, June 24, 2024 - The Independent Police Oversight Authority (IPOA) confirmed that it was in the process of identifying and confirming the suspected officer who shot and killed Gen Z protester Rex Kanyike Masai.

In the latest update, IPOA stated that they had several teams working on the case where one team documented and witnessed the post-mortem on the body of Rex.

“IPOA witnessed and documented the post mortem on the body of Rex Masai who was allegedly fatally killed by a police bullet,” read the statement in part.

Further, the oversight body confirmed having recorded witness statements, who were present at the scene of the shooting on Thursday night.

This was also followed by a visit to the scene in the Nairobi CBD which was processed to aid in the investigation.

Meanwhile, as the IPOA is set to identify the suspected officer who fired at the protestors in Nairobi, the public pressure has piled on the Authority to apprehend and prosecute the suspected officer.

Police officers have been under scrutiny for the brutal handling of protesters during the Anti-Finance Bill protests which have been witnessed across various parts of Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST