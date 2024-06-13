Big blow to RUTO as MIGUNA MIGUNA abandons him and joins GACHAGUA - Says he is tired of lies









Thursday, June 13, 2024 - Renowned Kenyan lawyer and barrister Miguna Miguna has blasted President William Ruto’s regime, accusing it of using lies to win over the masses.

Miguna Miguna shared his thoughts on social media on Wednesday, criticizing National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah for falsely claiming that Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua cannot use a military chopper because it is reserved solely for the President, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces.

Miguna called Ichung’wah's assertion a pathetic and blatant lie, noting that Kenyans have seen military choppers used by individuals like Kapsaret MP Oscar Sudi, Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, and various other cabinet secretaries and principal secretaries.

The 'General' concluded by stating that a country is built on values, not on lies like those told by Ichung’wah.

“We cannot allow @KIMANIICHUNGWAHto stand up in Parliament and lie to the country that military aircraft are reserved for the President and First Lady only when we have all seen MP @HonOscarSudi and many CSs, PSs, and other politicians use military helicopters as matatus around the country.

"We must build a country of VALUES; not lies,” Miguna wrote.

The Kenyan DAILY POST