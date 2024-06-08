DEONTAY WILDER accused of domestic violence by fiancée as she is granted restraining order against star boxer

Saturday, June 8, 2024 - American boxer, Deontay Wilder has been accused of domestic violence by his fiancée, Telli Swift, who has now been granted a restraining order against him.
This follows on from claims that he abused her on multiple
occasions over the last six years.
Swift, who began dating Wilder back in 2015, applied for the
restraining order in Los Angeles late last week and a judge granted it on
Monday.
The restraining order was granted two days after Wilder was
knocked out in a high-profile bout with Chinese boxer Zhilei Zhang.
The order requires Wilder to remain at least 100 yards away
from Swift and the daughter that they share until June 25 - when both parties
will appear in court.
In her application, Swift has accused Wilder of choking her
'at least five times' since 2018. She also claims he spat on her several times
and even said she was 'nearly suffocated' when Wilder shoved her face into a
pillow in a fit of rage for an extended period of time.
She also claims that in mid-April, Wilder was able to gain
access to her laptop without consent and sent disturbing messages to her
personal and professional contacts.
Swift also says that Wilder would constantly ridicule and
threaten her - while expecting her to have sexual intercourse with him 'three
times a day'.
She also says that on April 15, she was thrown out of their
Atlanta residence - despite being in the midst of recovery from a recent
invasive surgery.
Swift got engaged to the fighter back in 2018 and says she's
been living in their LA-area residence since getting the boot in Atlanta.
She brought their six-year-old daughter along with her but
claims that Wilder has been spying on them through the home's surveillance
system.
Swift added that she was afraid of Wilder getting violent
with her again when he made his way back to the LA home from the Zhang bout in
Saudi Arabia.
'I believe Deontay is capable of being physically violent
towards me upon his return in June because he has expressed that he is furious
with me since April and has been physically abusive with me in the past,' she
said.
The couple had been engaged since 2018 and they both
featured on the reality television show WAGS Atlanta.
Wilder has eight children; three boys and five girls;
including four with his ex-wife Jessica Scales.
His most recent bout ended in a fifth-round knockout which
dropped his career record to 43-4.
Thefour losses have come within his last five fights,
including back-to-back defeats to Tyson Fury.
0 Comments