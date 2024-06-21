"I will endeavour to stay alive" ELON MUSK reveals attempts by two "homicidal maniacs" to assassinate him







Friday, June 21, 2024 - Elon Musk has revealed attempts by "two homicidal maniacs" to kill him in the past seven months.

The Tesla CEO made this known at a recent shareholder meeting, while comparing himself to the slain Beatles legend, John Lennon.

During the question and answer portion of the electric vehicle company’s annual shareholders meeting last week, Musk said his high profile has put a target on his back, just like Lennon.

An anonymous shareholder asked Musk what he’s doing to make sure he stays healthy and safe, to which Musk acknowledged he should maybe start working out to avoid being "assassinated."

Musk said: "I mean, it is getting a little crazy these days.

"The probability that a homicidal maniac will try to kill you is proportionate to how many homicidal maniacs hear your name.

"They hear my name a lot, so I’m like, ‘OK, I’m on the list,’ you know," he chuckled.

Musk then revealed that Tesla "actually did have two homicidal maniacs in the last roughly seven months come to aspirationally try to kill me, and a bunch of other people — so it’s not just me.

"And then there wasn’t like an actual issue that they articulated, they were just in the homicidal maniac career, so I do need to be kind of careful," Musk said.

Musk said he’s been forced to "be a bit more standoffish" as a result and has stopped signing things for fans who come up to him in public.

Musk then compared himself to Lennon who was notoriously shot and killed outside the Dakota Apartments in Manhattan in 1980 by Beatles superfan Mark David Chapman moments after Lennon signed an album for him.

"I will endeavor to stay alive," Musk said.