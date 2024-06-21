DAVIDO drags SOPHIA MOMODU to court, demands custody of daughter, IMADE

Friday, June 21, 2024 - David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has dragged Sophia Momodu, the mother of his first child, Imade, to court.
In an originating motion filed by his lawyers, Dr Olaniyi
Arije, Okey Barrah and others, at the Lagos State High Court, dated April 17,
2024, Davido prayed the court for “an order granting joint custody of Miss
Imade Adeleke to the applicant.”
In the alternative, the singer prayed to the court for
"an order granting to the applicant unfettered and unrestricted access to
Miss Imade."
The suit, marked LD/1587PMC/2024, has as applicant Mr David
Adedeji Adeleke, while Ms Sophia Momodu was listed as the sole respondent.
In the originating motion, Davido said that though he had a
relationship with Momodu that led to the birth of their child on May 14, 2015,
the relationship had ended some years ago “while we resolved to take care of
our child as biological father and mother.”
Davido said, “That it is on record that I have been
responsible for the payment of all the school fees of my daughter to provide
her with the best education possible and to meet all her educational needs
without a hitch.
“That I have also been providing money for the rent of the
apartment where the respondent resides with our daughter.”
The singer said that as a result of the love he had for
Imade, he purchased and offered the mother a 200m worth apartment in a
condominium gated community with a swimming pool and 24-hour power and water
supply at Oniru, Victoria Island, Lagos. He claimed the offer was turned down.
He said, “The respondent rejected the offer to stay and live
at the above-described secured Oniru apartment, which had been purchased
already, but demanded that I continue to pay N5,000,000 annually for a rented
facility as my own contribution towards my daughter’s accommodation.”
Davido said to ensure that Imade was well-catered for, “I
bought a Range Rover Sport Utility Vehicle for the use of the child and the
respondent to meet the transport needs, including transportation of the child
to and from school, etc.”
He claimed that sometime last year, he received a call from
his daughter’s school that Imade had been absent for two weeks, and upon his
inquiry from Momodu, “She began to make excuses and complained that the Range
Rover SUV was not in a good condition, however, she refused to inform me about
that.”
He added, “That sequel to the information about the said
condition of the vehicle, I provided another vehicle, Highlander SUV, and in
addition, the sum of N5.8m as requested by her for the repair of the Range
Rover SUV, making it two vehicles in the custody and use of the respondent and
our daughter.”
Davido said: “I also made commitments to pay for living
expenses, the fees of the nanny to our child, provide medical and health care,
insurance, periodic international travel expenses and tickets.”
He added: "That notwithstanding my efforts in the
overall interest of my daughter, the respondent has continued to make
outlandish and Utopian demands to frustrate me."
Listing the other demands allegedly made by Momodu, he said,
“The respondent, among others, is demanding that I should pay the nanny she
hired the sum of $800 per month, and that the total sum of $19,600 per annum be
paid as a lump sum.”
Davido claimed that despite his contribution towards
ensuring a better life for their daughter, “the respondent has continued to
show me unwarranted cruelty, inflicting so much pain on me.”
