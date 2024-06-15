Goat wives always win as SAMIDOH reunites with his family in America and shares cute photos attending his daughter’s graduation ceremony.









Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Renowned Mugithi singer Samuel Muchoki alias Samidoh has reunited with his wife and kids in America, where they have been living for over a year.

Samidoh took to his social media accounts and shared photos at his elder daughter’s graduation ceremony while in the company of his wife and kids.

He penned down a heartfelt message to his daughter on the special day and recounted how it was confusing for him when she was born.

At the time, he was still a teenager.

He was torn between going back to school and fending for his daughter.

He further noted that it has been a journey full of ups and downs, adding that it has been exciting to see each other grow.

He wished his daughter success in her future endeavors at the same time wished her a happy birthday.

“My daughter, child of my youth, you were born shortly after I exited my teenage years.

"It was a very confusing time for me. I didn't know whether to go back to school, to feed you, or to fend for myself.

"Ours has been a journey in which we have seen each other grow.

"Today, I am very proud of you. As I see you graduate to high school – this!

"I wouldn't have missed it for anything in the world.

"My girl, I wish you greatness. Go and conquer because the world is all yours.

"Congratulations!! As you turn a year older, I wish you a Happy Birthday. Thank you for making Daddy proud,’’ he wrote.

See photos.

