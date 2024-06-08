I nearly pulled my gun – Ex-Ghana star, LAMPTEY, shares how he felt after discovering three children weren’t biologically his







Saturday, June 8, 2024 - Former Ghana football star, Nii Odartey Lamptey has revealed how he felt after discovering that the three children he raised with his ex-wife, Gloria Appiah, were not his biological offspring.

In a recent interview, Lamptey said the revelation drove him to the brink of despair, and he even contemplated using his gun.

Speaking with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV on YouTube in an approximately 10-minute-long video, Lamptey shared his ordeal.

The 49-year-old former Anderlecht and Aston Villa forward said: "Yeah, I took that decision [to pull a gun], but God spoke to me and since then I haven’t touched my gun. The gun was in my Tundra, but I decided I would not do anything.

“I was broken, but I was very patient about it, and that has led me to where I am today. I believe it was God who spoke to me, and so I decided not to use my gun. It used to be in my Tundra, but I decided not to touch the gun again.

“I had to control my anger, otherwise I could’ve been in prison by now. And I wouldn’t have been able to have my three children. So, sometimes when you get angry, you have to think twice before taking action."

It was in 2013 that DNA tests confirmed that Lamptey was not the father of the children, leading to his separation from his ex-wife, Gloria Appiah.

The matter resulted in the collapse of their 20-year marriage, but disagreements between the couple over the compensation to Miss Appiah led to a protracted legal tussle.

In 2017, Lamptey won a lawsuit in which his wife claimed 50 per cent of his fortunes.

Then, an Accra High Court ruled that Gloria Appiah (Lamptey’s ex-wife) committed adultery when she gave birth to three children outside wedlock and subsequently nullified her request to be given half of her ex-husband’s wealth.

Justice Cecilia Don-Chebe Agbevey who presided over the case also ordered Lamptey’s estranged wife to vacate the footballer’s plush seven-bedroom apartment in East Legon within 30 days.

However, it ordered Lamptey to settle her with his four-bedroom house at Dome in addition to a car and an amount of Ghc200,000.

Meanwhile, Odartey Lamptey is now married to actress Ruweida Yakubu and they have three children.