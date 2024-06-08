Chelsea confirm signing of TOSIN ADARABIOYO on free from Fulham after Man United tried to hijack deal







Saturday, June 8, 2024 - Chelsea have completed their first signing of the Enzo Maresca era by securing Tosin Adarabioyo on a free from Fulham.

The defender has penned a four-year contract with the Blues, who see his ability on the ball and prowess at set-pieces as a key asset ahead of the next season.

The 26-year-old came through the Manchester City academy and will now work with Maresca, Pep Guardiola’s former assistant who wants to implement a possession-based style of play.

'Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me. I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there,' said Adarabioyo.

'I’m very excited and looking forward to helping push the club in the direction we want to go.’

Adarabioyo completed his medical with Chelsea earlier this week as they beat Newcastle and Manchester United to his signing.

Manchester United made a late attempt to sign Nigerian-born defender but talks over a move to Chelsea were already too far advanced for him to change his mind.