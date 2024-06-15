I have achieved everything in football - MESSI







Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Football superstar, Lionel Messi has stated that he has achieved everything there is to achieve in football.

Messi led Argentina to the FIFA World Cup title in Qatar 2022, capping an already impressive trophy haul.

It was his second major international trophy after also guiding his country to win the 2021 Copa America in Brazil.

Prior to the Copa America and World Cup success, Messi had to endure heartaches in previous major finals.

He was part of the Argentina sides that lost in the 2014 World Cup final against Germany and also 2015 and 2016 Copa America finals to Chile.

At club level, Messi won the LaLiga, UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup at Barcelona and the Ligue 1 at Paris Saint-Germain.

Now looking back, Messi believes he has won it all.

“I won every club trophy with Barcelona, I have won every individual trophy, I finally won the Copa America and now I won the World Cup. I have achieved everything you can achieve in football,” he said on ESPN Argentina.