Trouble for IAN NJOROGE as Kakamega Principal Magistrate sends a 24-year-old man to prison for 7 years after he assaulted a police officer in May this year.









Wednesday, June 5, 2024 - Kakamega Principal Magistrate Hon. J. J. Masiga has sentenced a 24-year-old man to 7 years imprisonment for willfully assaulting a police officer in Kakamega contrary to section 103(a) of the National Police Act.

The accused person, Tyson Kayesi, is reported to have assaulted a police officer in May 2024 while on official duty causing him harm as per the P3 form produced in court.

The accused after refusing to take a plea on two occasions eventually took a plea today and pleaded guilty to all the four counts.

During the trial, the prosecution counsel Ms.Moraa Atandi submitted that the court uphold the minimum sentence as prescribed by the law.

In delivering the judgment, the Magistrate noted that the offence of assaulting police officers is becoming rampant nationwide and therefore a custodial sentence is the most suitable for purposes of deterrence to the community and for any person intending to commit that offence.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.