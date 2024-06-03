He asked for a hefty bribe - IAN NJOROGE explains why he assaulted Kasarani traffic police officer! Kasarani is one of the most corrupt stations in Kenya.









Monday, June 3, 2024 - Ian Njoroge has revealed the motive behind his vicious attack on a traffic police officer in Mirema.

Njoroge was arrested at his home in the Jacaranda area of Kayole on Sunday evening after being tracked down by detectives from the Crime Research And Intelligence Bureau.

He was subjected to a brief but intense interrogation by the detectives.

In a video circulating on social media, a handcuffed Njoroge is seen responding to questions posed by two officers.

When asked about his parents' occupations, he said, “My father is a teacher at Mavoko Boys Secondary School, and my mother is a businesswoman selling lab equipment,”

The officers continued questioning the visibly shaken Njoroge about his background and training.

He admitted, "I have not trained," and clarified that it was his first time hitting an officer.

When asked where he got the courage to assault a police officer, Njoroge claimed that the officer asked him for a hefty bribe.

“ I was just angry. We were not understanding each other because he wanted a lot of money which I could not get..” he said.

According to the police report, the incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.

The officer, who was controlling traffic, noticed Njoroge's vehicle making an illegal U-turn, obstructing other road users.

When the officer approached the vehicle, Njoroge hit the road kerb, causing the car to get stuck.

The report states, “On reaching opposite Quick Mart, the driver suddenly stopped and drew a sword from under the seat.

"The officer jumped out of the vehicle for his own safety, and the driver followed him with blows and kicks.

"He fell into the trench, and in the process, the driver took his police pocket phone battery and left with it.”

Members of the public intervened, rescuing the officer and taking him to Crestview Mother and Child Wellness Centre in Kasarani for first aid.

Due to the severity of his injuries, he was subsequently referred to Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital for further treatment.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.