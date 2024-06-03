He asked for a hefty bribe - IAN NJOROGE explains why he assaulted Kasarani traffic police officer! Kasarani is one of the most corrupt stations in Kenya.

Njoroge was arrested
at his home in the Jacaranda area of Kayole on Sunday evening after being
tracked down by detectives from the Crime Research And Intelligence Bureau.
He was subjected to a
brief but intense interrogation by the detectives.
In a video
circulating on social media, a handcuffed Njoroge is seen responding to
questions posed by two officers.
When asked
about his parents' occupations, he said, “My father is a teacher at Mavoko Boys
Secondary School, and my mother is a businesswoman selling lab equipment,”
The officers
continued questioning the visibly shaken Njoroge about his background and
training.
He admitted, "I have not trained,"
and clarified that it was his first time hitting an officer.
When asked
where he got the courage to assault a police officer, Njoroge claimed that the
officer asked him for a hefty bribe.
“ I was just
angry. We were not understanding each other because he wanted a lot of money
which I could not get..” he said.
According to
the police report, the incident occurred around 8:00 a.m. on Sunday.
The officer,
who was controlling traffic, noticed Njoroge's vehicle making an illegal
U-turn, obstructing other road users.
When the
officer approached the vehicle, Njoroge hit the road kerb, causing the car to
get stuck.
The report states, “On reaching opposite Quick Mart, the driver suddenly stopped and drew a sword from under the seat.
"The officer jumped out of the vehicle for his own safety, and the driver followed him with blows and kicks.
"He fell into the
trench, and in the process, the driver took his police pocket phone battery and
left with it.”
Members of the
public intervened, rescuing the officer and taking him to Crestview Mother and
Child Wellness Centre in Kasarani for first aid.
Due to the
severity of his injuries, he was subsequently referred to Mama Lucy Kibaki
Hospital for further treatment.
