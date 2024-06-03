Governor ANNE WAIGURU urges DP GACHAGUA to stop uncouth tribal politics





Monday, June 3, 2024 - Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru has distanced herself from the ongoing political realignment in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking on Sunday, Waiguru in an indirect salvo against Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, warned that the divisive politics being advanced by some leaders in the region should be rejected.

The second-term governor warned that tribal politics is very dangerous and might make the region fall behind in terms of development.

"In 2007, we were in the same situation as we are now, and as a leader from Mt Kenya, I cannot allow our people to be misled into separating themselves from the rest of Kenyans.

"That is why we are emphasising that hatutaki siasa za ukabila.

"We want a unified nation & to bring development to our people," Waiguru said.

The Council of Governors chairperson asked Mt. Kenya residents to shun tribal politics and instead rally behind President William Ruto’s government, arguing that the region has benefited a lot from the Kenya Kwanza administration.

