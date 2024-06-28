Girl dancing in rain narrowly escapes being struck by lightning (VIDEO)







Friday, June 28, 2024 - The scary moment a girl narrowly escaped being struck by lightning while making a video in the rain has gone viral.

In the video, the 15-year-old girl is seen dancing on the roof of a building as it rains.

Suddenly, lightning struck the rooftop where the girl was dancing.

She managed to escape to safety.

The incident took place in Sirsia village under the Bela police station in Sitamarhi district.

The video has shocked viewers, with many saying the girl is lucky to be alive.

