Actor ALEX ARAYA found dead after going on a date with two women he met online







Friday, June 28, 2024 - A Chilean actor was found dead inside his Airbnb vacation rental in Colombia after he was last seen alive with two women he met on Tinder.

The naked body of Alex Araya, 42, was discovered lying face down in bed inside the Medellín rental by a cleaner on June 7, according to the Chilean news publication La Tercera.

The actor’s family later learned of his death in the news and have been trying to uncover what happened since then, his brother Eduardo Araya told the outlet.

The night before he was found dead, Alex had met up with two women from the dating app Tinder, according to his brother.

He was seen in a video with women entering the rental at around 11:30 p.m. on June 6. Two hours later, the two women walk out without him, according to the footage.

The pair allegedly left with his credit cards and phone, which they used to pay for Uber rides, gas station purchases, groceries, and jewelry, Eduardo told the local outlet.

He’s convinced the women aren’t the only people involved in his brother’s untimely death and believes they are part of a larger gang targeting tourists.

“There are more people involved,” he said in Spanish. “They were part of a group dedicated to doing these things.”

Alex’s cause of death has not yet been released, but Eduardo believes he was drugged, possibly with burundanga, also known as scopolamine, an odourless, tasteless drug that can cause a person to lose consciousness for up to 24 hours or more. But larger doses can be deadly.

He had no visible signs of trauma and his body was found in a similar condition to other tourists who have been killed in the area.

Alex is the 29th tourist to die in Medellín just this year.