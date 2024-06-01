Gatundu South MP KAGOMBE arrested over fatal shooting of a Boda Boda rider in Thika.













Saturday, June 1, 2024 - Gatundu South Member of Parliament Gabriel Kagombe is currently a guest of the state after he was arrested on Friday in connection with the fatal shooting of a boda boda rider in Thika,11 days ago.

Kagombe was arrested in the Kileleshwa area three days after police launched a manhunt for him.

The MP's arrest came after detectives conducted ballistics on all firearms that were at the scene on the fateful day and preliminary investigations confirmed that he is the one who discharged the killer bullet that killed the Boda Boda rider.

The first-term lawmaker is likely to face murder charges on Monday at the Kiambu Law Courts.

The legislator had attended a ceremony to launch the construction of a market in Thika when chaos erupted between supporters of Thika Town MP Alice Ng'ang'a and Kamenu MCA Peter Mburu.

The skirmishes left one person dead and several others with multiple injuries. David Nudati, a 26-year-old man was fatally shot.

DCI officers later ordered all firearm holders who were present during the melee to surrender their guns to their Kiambu Road headquarters.

The other MPs present during the fracas were Majority Leader in the National Assembly Kimani Ichung’wah and Gatundu North MP Elijah Njoroge Kururia.

The Kenyan DAILY POST