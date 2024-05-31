Beautiful Mombasa County Chief Officer, RUKIYAH ABDU, linked to an affair with Governor Abdullswamad Sherrif Nassir.





Friday, May 31, 2024 - A love scandal is brewing between Mombasa County Chief Officer, Rukiyah Abdu, and Governor Abdullswamad Sherrif Nassir.

According to blogger Aoko Otieno, Rukiyah is taking advantage of her secret affair with the Governor to loot county funds.

The fiery blogger alleged that the pretty chief officer has been loooting mercilessly without care, thanks to her affair with the Governor.

Aoko warned Rukiyah that Mombasa County is not her gold mine and threatened to expose her more if she continued to loot public funds.

Rukiyah is the Chief Officer Governance and Serikali Mtaani.

Check out Aoko’s tweet.





















